Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $387.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.42 and a twelve month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

