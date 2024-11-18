Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

