Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 624,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 303,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

