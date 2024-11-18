Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $290.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.