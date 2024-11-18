Drive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,057,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

