Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 782 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.34. 1,268,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $47.45.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
