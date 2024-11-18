Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason P. Rhodes Sells 782 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $528,342.20. This represents a 4.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.34. 1,268,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,931. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.10. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 776.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.