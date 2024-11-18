Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.38. 171,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,996. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

