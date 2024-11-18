Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Baird R W cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. William Blair raised shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.19.

Get Elastic alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE ESTC traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $86.06. 1,229,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,417. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 158.16 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares in the company, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.25 per share, with a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.