Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $397.92 and last traded at $400.05, with a volume of 472901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 160.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 209,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,831,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

