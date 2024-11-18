Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $589.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $452.58 and a 52 week high of $603.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

