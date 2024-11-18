Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.20 and a one year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

