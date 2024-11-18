Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
