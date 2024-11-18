Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 15th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Embark Early Education Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Embark Early Education Company Profile

Embark Early Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It owns, operates, and manages ECE centers under the Roseberry House, Brighthouse, Cubby Care, HAVEN Early Learning, Kitiwah Place, Little Zebra, Carlton House, Moreton Drive Early Learning Centre, and Youngstars brands.

