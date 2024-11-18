Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 107,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $126.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $131.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

