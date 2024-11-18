Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 87.25 ($1.10), with a volume of 241431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.12).
Empiric Student Property Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.76.
Empiric Student Property Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Empiric Student Property Company Profile
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
