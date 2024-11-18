Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 25.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 232.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Blackstone by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $181.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.79 and a 1 year high of $184.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.63.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.