Empirical Finance LLC Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SW. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,519,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SW opened at $51.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $54.32.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.26%.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SW

Smurfit Westrock Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.