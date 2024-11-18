Empowered Funds LLC Buys 6,566 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.26% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,600,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at $31,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 46,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,782,000 after buying an additional 211,147 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTB stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company’s lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

