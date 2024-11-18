Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of National Bank worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

National Bank stock opened at $48.58 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other news, Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $159,921.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,202 shares in the company, valued at $668,656.54. The trade was a 19.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $63,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,552.24. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $2,540,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBHC

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.