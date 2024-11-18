Empowered Funds LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Paysafe worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paysafe by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Paysafe Price Performance

NYSE:PSFE opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. Paysafe Limited has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.