Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 613.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,403 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.08% of Endava worth $30,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Endava by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.20. 7,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,775. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). Endava had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

