Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. The trade was a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.