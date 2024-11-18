Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.89. 200,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 407,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 21.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $848.73 million, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,489.17. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $158,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

