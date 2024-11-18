Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Entergy worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Entergy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETR opened at $149.12 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.47%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. This trade represents a 50.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,140,475.85. This represents a 11.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

