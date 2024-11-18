Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

Shares of ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.