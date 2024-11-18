Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Price Performance
Shares of ENTOF stock remained flat at $11.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Entra ASA has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $11.97.
About Entra ASA
