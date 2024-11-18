EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 701,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 251.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.40. 558,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.84.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

