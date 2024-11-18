Eq LLC Acquires 5,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eq LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $161.43 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

