Equity Investment Corp Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Equity Investment Corp cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,168,486 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 2.4% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Barrick Gold worth $102,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.65 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.90.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

