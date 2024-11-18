Equity Investment Corp Sells 2,051 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $78,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $287.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $243.87 and a 12 month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

