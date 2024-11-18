ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,510,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 11,572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESRCF remained flat at $8.30 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. ESR Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

