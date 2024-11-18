ETF Store Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Pfizer Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
