ETF Store Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 2.4% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 765,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,449,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,371,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,872,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,620,000 after acquiring an additional 174,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,673,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,478,000 after acquiring an additional 451,548 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $46.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

