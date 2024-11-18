ETF Store Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Store Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

