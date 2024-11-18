Ethereum Classic Price Tops $26.20 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $549.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $26.20 or 0.00028952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,381.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.10 or 0.00484061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00170153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00075159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00020673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,598,272 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

