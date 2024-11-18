Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 1199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Euronav Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

