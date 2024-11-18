Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

EE stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

