Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $688,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,797.92. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exponent Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $96.78. 37,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.11. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

