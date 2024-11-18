Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

XOM opened at $119.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $524.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

