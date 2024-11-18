FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth about $422,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $483.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 18.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.