Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.28. Fastly shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 952,358 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Fastly Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $888.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,930.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 558,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,003.36. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 19,889 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $118,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,205,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,800. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,790 shares of company stock valued at $670,655. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

