Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

