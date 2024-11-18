Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stake Decreased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 498,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 235,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $74.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

