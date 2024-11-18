Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 528,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.1 days.
Finning International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.25.
About Finning International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.