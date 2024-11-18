Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 528,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 450.1 days.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.22. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

Get Finning International alerts:

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.