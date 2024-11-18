First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,386. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.40. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3051 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $132,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $348,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

