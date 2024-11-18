First Western Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

APD opened at $317.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $305.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

