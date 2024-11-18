First Western Trust Bank Sells 1,743 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 219,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 31,452 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 197.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 147,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -426.32%.

BIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.