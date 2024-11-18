First Western Trust Bank Sells 2,353 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $210,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $247.00 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.30%.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

