FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FirstGroup Stock Performance
FirstGroup stock remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Monday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.
FirstGroup Company Profile
