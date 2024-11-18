FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

FirstGroup stock remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Monday. 78 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,800 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

