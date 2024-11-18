FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke Sells 5,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total value of C$1,313,500.00.

Douglas G. Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Douglas G. Cooke sold 1,600 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.75, for a total value of C$420,400.00.

FirstService Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:FSV traded down C$1.88 on Monday, reaching C$260.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,749. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$193.77 and a 52-week high of C$267.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$251.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$228.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

