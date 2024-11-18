Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,555,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 1,472,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,550.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

FSPKF remained flat at $20.20 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

