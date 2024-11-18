Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. The company had revenue of $58.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluent stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 2.28% of Fluent worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

